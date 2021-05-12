US Working Closely With India On Covid Crisis: White House Official

The US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top State Department official has said.

While the assistance from the US government has been worth USD 100 million, the private sector has donated an additional USD 400 million, totalling half a billion dollars to India, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

"We are continuing to work closely with Indian officials and health experts to identify continued needs and emerging needs in this ongoing crisis," he said.

"I was talking about our catalytic effect in another context earlier... Secretary (of State) Tony Blinken, Special Coordinator Gayle Smith participated in calls the other week with the US India Business Council and the Chamber of Commerce in an effort to elicit additional supplies from the private sector, which we'd be terrifically gratified to see," Price said.