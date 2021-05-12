Japan, UNDP join efforts to boost oxygen supply in India's north-eastern region

As India continues to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India have partnered to provide oxygen generation plants to the North-Eastern region of India.



According to a press release by the Embassy of Japan, the government of Japan and UNDP India have been jointly supporting the Indian government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic since June last year through the strengthening of health and social protection systems and reviving livelihoods to address the impact of the virus on the lives of the most vulnerable population.



The Embassy noted that one of the key challenges of the pandemic has been the acute shortage of medical oxygen.



"In light of the critical need to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, the support from the people of Japan has enabled UNDP in procuring and installing eight Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in the States of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in the North Eastern Region of India," the release stated.