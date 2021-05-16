IS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack
Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, officials had said.
