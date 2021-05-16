SpaceX launches rocket with 54 satellites
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink micro-satellites and two satellites of other companies - Tyvak and Capella Space. The launch was livestreamed on SpaceX’s website, Trend reports citing TASS.
The start happened from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 18:56 local time. The missile’s first stage was used in seven previous launches, and SpaceX intends to return it back to Earth once more.
The Starlink network seeks to provide Internet access via a large number of small satellites with mass of fewer than 500 kg. According to SpaceX estimations, the launch of a total of 11,000 satellites will cost about $10 billion.
The first 60 Starlink satellites were taken into orbit in 2019.
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement, Gabala (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of new bridge over Bum River, road to Bum settlement after renovation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Albanian Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Nij settlement, Gabala (PHOTO)