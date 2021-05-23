Max Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix to take drivers' championship lead

Max Verstappen produced an assured performance at the Monaco Grand Prix to move to the top of the Formula One drivers' championship standings for the first time in his career, Trend reports citing CNN.

The Red Bull driver finished almost nine seconds ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in second place to claim his second win of the 2021 season.

Verstappen started at the front of the grid after hometown favorite Charles Leclerc, who had qualified in pole position, failed to start after suffering a pre-race driveshaft issue.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton could only finish a disappointing seventh, over a minute behind Verstappen, as the 23-year-old dominated from wire to wire.

After looking very comfortable at the famous street race, the Dutch driver called his first win at the Monaco Grand Prix "so special."

"It's a lot of laps -- you really have to keep your focus, but it's really cool," Verstappen said.

"You never know what's going to happen but it's all about the tires and finding a good stop gap. The others went earlier, so that made it a bit easier for me but we were pretty much in control.

"You always want to win this Grand Prix. I remember when I was very little, you always want to win this one, so of course, I'm very proud, but I'm also thinking ahead -- it is a very long season."