India Covid crisis: UAE hospital, social groups team up to help Kerala fight virus

Keralite expatriate welfare organisations, community groups, businesses, and individuals in the UAE have banded together to send medical aid to combat the lethal Covid-19 scourge in their native Indian state.

The first consignment of medical equipment sponsored by Keralite expatriates in the UAE and Bahrain was shipped to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday, confirmed OV Musthafa, the director of the Department of non-resident Keralite Affairs, Norka Roots.

The group, consisting of various social groups and individuals, collaborated and dispatched a total of four medical ventilators, 43 oxygen concentrators, 171 oxygen cylinders, and 2,830 pulse oximeters on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched after Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to non-resident Keralites from across the world to assist the state in its fight against Covid-19. Following this, the Care for Kerala initiative was launched under the Norka Roots banner.

Musthafa, the UAE-based director of the state-governed NRI organisation, confirmed that the first batch of supplies, containing vital medical aid, was sent from Dubai to Kerala.