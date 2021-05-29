Indian PM reviews damage by Cyclone Yaas, announces financial aids

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the damage rendered by Cyclone Yaas that hit India's eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Modi undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

In Odisha state's capital city Bhubaneswar, the PM chaired a meeting to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken.

After the aerial survey, Modi announced financial assistance of 1,000 crore Indian Rupees (around 138 million U.S. dollars) for immediate relief activities, out of which 69 million U.S. dollars would be given to Odisha and an equal amount announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage.

The federal government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given, said an official statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

On the occasion, Modi also announced an ex-gratia compensation of 200,000 Indian Rupees (2,758 U.S. dollars) to the next of kin of the deceased, and 50,000 Indian Rupees (689 U.S. dollars) to the seriously injured in the Cyclone.