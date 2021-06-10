At least 12 people dead in northern Peru bus accident
At least 12 people died after an interprovincial bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine on a highway in Pataz province, located in the northern Peruvian department of La Libertad, local media reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. local time in an area known as the "Devil's Balcony," as the vehicle, owned by the Turismo Rosita company, was covering the Trujillo-Pataz route in the highlands of the region.
The bus was carrying about 30 passengers, of which four were injured and 11 are missing, sub-prefect of Parcoy Eleodoro Castaneda told local media.
Those injured were taken to health centers in the towns of Vijus and Chagual.
Latest
Armenia, Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining - European Parliament
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy
Azerbaijan discusses participation of US companies in reconstruction of liberated lands – Minister (PHOTO)
Date of next court session on case of Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijani captives disclosed