At least 12 people dead in northern Peru bus accident

At least 12 people died after an interprovincial bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine on a highway in Pataz province, located in the northern Peruvian department of La Libertad, local media reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. local time in an area known as the "Devil's Balcony," as the vehicle, owned by the Turismo Rosita company, was covering the Trujillo-Pataz route in the highlands of the region.

The bus was carrying about 30 passengers, of which four were injured and 11 are missing, sub-prefect of Parcoy Eleodoro Castaneda told local media.

Those injured were taken to health centers in the towns of Vijus and Chagual.