Equity mutual funds inflow at 14-month high in May in India

With stock markets remaining bullish, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 10,082 crore in May, making it the third consecutive monthly infusion.

This is the highest inflows in the last 14 months and more than the Rs 3,437 crore net inflow in April and Rs 9,115 crore in March. The benchmark Sensex rose 3,200 points in May, leading to higher inflows into equity schemes.

However, according to data available from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the MF industry recorded an outflow of Rs 38,601 across all segments during the month of May, as against an inflow of Rs 92,906 crore in April. Investors pulled out Rs 44,512 crore from debt MFs last month after infusing over Rs 1 lakh crore in April. Before May, equity schemes had consistently seen outflows from July 2020 to February 2021. While hybrid funds witnessed inflows of Rs 6,217 crore, ETF and index funds received Rs 9,331 crore. Investors put Rs 8,818.9 crore in SIPs. Total SIP AUM rose to Rs 4.67 lakh crore.

Retail SIP accounts, SIP AUMs and SIP contribution has seen continued upward trend for the second month this fiscal, AMFI Chief Executive N S Venkatesh said.