India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 240 mn mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

According to an official release, 33,79,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses have been administered through 33,82,775 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 94,052 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when less than 1 lakh cases were reported in the country.

"India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 11,67,952. The caseload is maintained below 20 lakhs for ten successive days. A net decline of 63,463 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 4 per cent of the country's total positive cases," the official statement said.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, the ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day.

"1,51,367 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 57,315 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases," it stated.