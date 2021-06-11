India Covid crisis: Ministry proposes 24/7 vaccination drive

The Indian finance ministry has suggested a 24/7 vaccination drive in the country to ensure that 700 million people get at least the first dose by September to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 and regain the momentum of economic recovery.

“As on date, 19.2 crore (192 million) people have got the first dose while 4.7 crore (47 million) have been fully vaccinated,” said the ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, in its monthly report. “If 70 crore (700 million) people must be vaccinated by September 2021, it is estimated that around 113 crore (1.13 billion) doses are needed.”

This would result in herd immunity against Covid-19 and economic recovery would regain its momentum. According to the ministry, assuming herd immunity at 80 per cent of the adult population, then 700 million people had to be vaccinated soon and 9.3 million doses to be delivered daily from now. And ensuring 24/7 vaccination, it would be possible to achieve 10 million shots a day.

“Use of technology to ease the administration of the vaccine, increased shifts at vaccination centres and integration of mass vaccination sites like shopping areas, drive-ins, with schools and primary health care centres will enhance faster coverage under vaccination,” said the note.

“The peak daily vaccination rate attained till date is million. This peak was achieved using one shift of 8-9 hours of vaccination.”