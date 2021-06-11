UNGA President-elect appoints India’s Naidu as Chef de Cabinet

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, President-elect of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, has appointed India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, K Nagaraj Naidu, as his Chef de Cabinet.

Shahid was overwhelmingly elected on June 7 as President of the next session of the UN General Assembly that will commence in September. He garnered 143 votes out of the 191 ballots cast in the 193-member General Assembly, winning against Afghanistan former Foreign Minister Dr Zalmai Rassoul, who got 48 votes. “Today, I have appointed Ambassador Thilmeeza Hussain as Special Envoy of the PGA, and Ambassador Nagaraj Naidu Kumar as my Chef de Cabinet. They will be instrumental in delivering my vision for the #PresidencyOfHope,” Shahid tweeted.

Naidu described his appointment as a privilege and said he looked forward to a “presidency of hope”, which Shahid has set as a cornerstone of his upcoming year-long tenure at the world organisation.