UAE: Expat who lost eight relatives in India launches Covid relief fund

Dubai-based social activist and philanthropist who lost eight relatives in less than a month to Covid-19 in India have launched an initiative with a leading UAE-based NGO to help patients in her home country.

Founder of the community group Future Philanthropist, Juhi Yasmeen Khan, launched the ‘We are with you, India’ initiative in association with Dar Al Ber Society. Funds collected will be used to purchase PPE suits, N95 and surgical masks, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ambulances and medicine for those in need.

The donation will be used to provide medical support to people impacted by Covid-19, and other necessary aid to those recovering from the illness, or who had a familial death. Aster DM Foundation Intl will be the medical provider for on-ground activities during phase one of the ‘We are with you, India’ campaign.

Khan said she lost eight relatives, including her father-in-law and uncle, in 22 days during the deadly second wave. “The pandemic has exhausted the medical, governmental and social workers/sectors in India, and has caused mass devastation. As non-resident Indians (NRIs) it is normal to feel powerless to provide real support, but we can make a real difference to thousands of lives through our monetary contributions,” said Khan.

Interested donors can contribute towards the fund from anywhere in the world, she said. Dar Al Ber Society has created a separate online donation system to collect funds for the campaign. “The allocation and utilisation of the funds collected will be closely monitored by the society,” stated Khan.