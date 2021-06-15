Taj Mahal, other historical sites in India to reopen after almost 2 months on Wednesday

UNESCO world heritage site Taj Mahal and several other historical monuments, museums and sites across India will be reopened to the public from Wednesday after a closure of nearly two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an order of the Archaeological Survey of India today.

There are 3,693 monuments and 50 museums across India, all of which will reopen from Wednesday, said the order, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

All visitors have to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, said an Archaeological Survey of India official.

"The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments, sites and museums will be reopened from Wednesday," said Dr Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist, Agra Circle of ASI.

"We will maintain social distancing among the visitors and sanitisation of the premises of the monuments will be done thrice a day. The body temperature will be checked through a thermal thermometer. Shoes of tourists will be properly sanitised as well," he said.