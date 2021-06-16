Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands

Other News 16 June 2021 09:30 (UTC+04:00)
Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Indonesia's Mollucas islands on Wednesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), had no potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo

