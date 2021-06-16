Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Indonesia's Mollucas islands on Wednesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), had no potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.
Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo Editing by Ed Davies
Latest
We saw love, affection and solidarity of entire Turkish people during war again - Azerbaijani president
Statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate in whole world - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents with spouses watch "Musical Heritage and Karabakh Horses on Jidir Plain" composition organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)
President Erdogan’s visit to Shusha - important for development of ties with Azerbaijan – Administration
We guide future generations by signing Declaration on allied relations in city of Shusha - President Aliyev
Issues of defense industry and mutual military assistance are reflected in Shusha Declaration - President Aliyev
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations contains very clear statements about opening of Zangazur corridor - Azerbaijani president
Today, we are setting unique example of cooperation and alliance on global scale - Azerbaijani president says
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed in liberated city of Shusha after 100 years shows direction of our future cooperation - President ALiyev
Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to highest peak – President Aliyev
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents visit monuments of famous Azerbaijani personalities Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayov in Shusha (VIDEO)