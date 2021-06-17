Made-In-India Biological E Vaccine May Be 90% Effective, "Game-Changer"

Biological E's made-in-India vaccine is expected to have 90 per cent effectiveness against Covid and will likely be a gamechanger in the fight against the pandemic, says a top doctor on a government advisory panel. NK Arora, chairperson of the Centre's Covid Working Group, has said that the vaccine is entering Phase 3 trials and could be available by October.

Dr Arora said Biological E's vaccine - to be called Corbevax -- is similar to the Novavax vaccine, which is more than 90 per cent effective including against Covid variants, according to the company. Novavax will be produced in India by the Serum Institute of India, which also makes Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield.

"Novavax (of Serum Institute) is very exciting. In the past week it has created a rage because India is going to manufacture almost a billion doses a year. It is going to be simple and cheaper with a 90 per cent vaccine effectiveness," Dr Arora told NDTV.

"A very similar Indian vaccine is also under phase 3 trial, which is the Bio E vaccine. These vaccines are exciting because we have previous experience on a similar platform. They are safe across the age groups and have very high effectiveness," he said.

Bio E, in particular, may hold huge potential since the vaccine, being developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E., may be sold at an incredibly low ₹ 250 for two doses.

"Bio E will be out likely in October with an efficacy matching Novavax's. In other words, 90 per cent. They are moving to stage 3 trials soon," said Dr Arora, also Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which guides the government on matters related to vaccination.