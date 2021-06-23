India's Vaccination Coverage Crosses 29 Crore Doses

In another significant achievement, India''s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 29-crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, more than 53.4 lakh vaccine doses were administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

According to the ministry, over 32,81,562 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 71,655 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 6,55,38,687 people in the same age group across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and over 14,24,612 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry said in the statement.