Digital connectivity between India and the EU’s ‘fertile zone’ to explore: S Jaishankar

Stressing the importance of digitization in the post-Covid world, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that connectivity in general and digital connectivity between India and the EU is a “fairly fertile area to explore” .

“In the future, the areas that the two partners (India and the EU) would examine would be technology and artificial intelligence. Data security, cybersecurity and privacy, the EU and their conversations with big technologies were all issues of interest to India. Connectivity in general and digital connectivity in particular is a “fairly fertile area to explore” between India and the EU, “he said. declared.

“Connectivity, data, technology and even the climate challenge – all of these are going to force us to work more closely together. We’ve crossed a threshold, we’ve seen more momentum more energy in the relationship,” a- he added.

His remarks came as he participated in a discussion on “The Future of India-EU Relations” at a virtual event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

“We have just launched our connectivity partnership. Digital connectivity, energy connectivity and human connectivity. On physical connectivity, India’s views largely match those of India,” Jaishankar said.