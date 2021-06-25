Covid-19: INS Shardul brings medical oxygen supplies from Gulf to Mumbai port

Other News 25 June 2021 11:46 (UTC+04:00)
Covid-19: INS Shardul brings medical oxygen supplies from Gulf to Mumbai port

Indian naval ship Shardul, carrying 7,640 filled oxygen cylinders, two ISO containers with 21 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen each and 15 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait and Qatar, arrived at Mumbai port on Thursday.

The ship was deployed for transportation of liquid medical oxygen from Gulf countries.

The deployment was undertaken as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, launched by the Indian Navy in support of the national effort to fight the coronavirus, a Navy release here said.

As part of operation Samudra Setu II, the Navy has deployed its frontline warships for transporting medical oxygen and associated medical equipment from various countries amid the pandemic.

