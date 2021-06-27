Italy goes on to Euro 2020 quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Austria

Italy has made it to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals after snatching a 2-1 victory over Austria in a Round of 16 match on Saturday. The match was held at Wembley Stadium in London, Trend reports citing TASS.

Federico Chiesa (95’) and Mateo Pessina (105’) secured a win for Italy in extra time. Sasa Kalajdzic scored a goal for Austria in the 114th minute.

Italians are set to face the winner of the Belgium-Portugal game in a quarterfinals match, set to take place on July 2 in Munich.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will end on July 11. The cup is set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain. The competition was initially planned to be held from June 12 to July 12, 2020, however, it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.