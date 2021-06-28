Brazil reports 739 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 739 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 513,474, the health ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 33,704 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,420,598, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 244 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.
