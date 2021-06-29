India commits Rs 4500 crore for development projects in Bhutan

India has committed assistance of Rs 4500 crore for the implementation of development projects and Rs 400 crore for the transitional trade support facility during Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

At the third India and Bhutan Development Cooperation talks held virtually today, progress of various developmental projects by India in Bhutan was reviewed by the two countries, the MEA said.

The annual development cooperation talks is an important bilateral mechanism to review the entire gamut of India's development partnership with Bhutan.

India has committed Rs. 4500 crore for the implementation of development projects and Rs 400 crores for the transitional Trade Support Facility during Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan (2018 - 2023).

According to officials 77 large and intermediate projects and 524 Small Development Projects (SDPs)/ High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) are at various stages of implementation under the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan.