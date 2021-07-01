India gifts machinery parts to Sri Lanka Coast Guard

The Government of India gifted Sri Lanka, 650 machinery parts worth LKR 120 million to augment maintenance capability of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship Suraksha that was presented by Government of India in October 2017.



The event was indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the two nations and their forces including the Coast Guards.



The machinery parts of the final consignment were formally presented to the Director General, SLCG, Rear Admiral Gewman Ekanayake by Mr Vinod Jacob, the Deputy High Commissioner of India, in a function organised today (29) at SLCG Base Waruna.



The spares would ensure prolonged utility of the SLCGS Suraksha, which is the only Offshore Patrol Vessel of Sri Lanka Coast Guard and the mainstay of patrolling and surveillance undertaken by SLCG at sea. The spares, including main machinery spares, shaft, gearbox etc. will facilitate expeditious repairs, improved sea going capability and increased overall life cycle of the ship.



It may be recalled, that during the recently conducted High Level Meeting (HLM) on 22 June 2021 between Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lanka Coast Guard the assurance of India’s fullest cooperation in the field of maritime security and capacity building was reiterated.



This is in line with India’s Vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the "Neighbourhood First" policy; which further translates into capacity building initiatives with countries in the Indian Ocean Region including Sri Lanka.