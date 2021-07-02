Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich

Other News 2 July 2021 07:26 (UTC+04:00)
Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich

Euro 2020 quarterfinals begin on July 2 with the matches between Switzerland - Spain and Italy - Belgium, Trend reports citing TASS.

At 20:00 (GMT+4), St. Petersburg will host a match between the teams from Switzerland and Spain. Later at 23:00 (GMT+4), the teams from Belgium and Italy will meet in Munich.

The winners of Friday's quarter-finals will meet in London at Wembley Stadium on July 6 to determine who will qualify for the final.

