India eyes higher PLF from coal power plants, revival of gas based power plants: Sources

With the energy transition being witnessed the world over, India is not planning to add more coal-based power plants. The government now plans to increase the plant load factor (PLF) of existing coal-based power projects and revival of the gas-based plants.

“We are not going to add any coal-based power plants to increase capacities. Instead, we are looking to increase the PLF of existing power plants based on coal. Last year PLF was around 53 percent, there is still so much left to achieve. In addition to PLF increase, we are also looking to revive the gas based power plants considering increase in energy from renewable sources. A joint working task force will be formed to look into a possible model for supply and distribution of gas and it is very clear that a power plant will have to buy gas at market-determined price and there will be no subsidy. The other thing that we will work on is assured procurement of gas-based power by the states, it will be crucial to revive the plants” said an official of the Power Ministry.