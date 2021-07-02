Nissan Motor is investigating the Gigafactory for EVs in India

Japanese car maker Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has started a survey to manufacture electric vehicles locally. India,including Gigafactory For EV batteries.

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s global COO, said the study was commissioned about three months ago and commissioned by some Indian media. The study may be completed within a year. If the study gets the green flag, the electric vehicle will be manufactured in India for India and other global markets.

Gupta said he posted the great success of Magnite. The company has already begun developing the next car set for India, including electric vehicles. Nissan’s Global Chairman may visit India within the next six months to announce a new roadmap for India.

Japanese automakers are currently developing small electric K cars with partner Mitsubishi, which could be a potential option for the Indian market.