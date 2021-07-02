Time for world to work together and get rid of pandemic, Indian minister says

India is doing its bit by sharing its learnings and programmes with other countries, Piyush Goyal says at India Global Forum.

Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Railways believes that now is the time for the world to support each other, to work as one and get rid of this pandemic at the earliest.

Goyal, also India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry, said that the country is doing its bit by sharing its learnings and programmes with other countries by sharing its vaccine app CoWIN with these nations free of charge.

“In this globally connected world, however they may try to insulate their countries from the rest of the world, believe me, it is going to be near impossible. That’s a choice they will have to make, that’s a decision they will have to make, about what they believe is good for their country and their economies,” Goyal said at the India Global Forum on Wednesday.

“I personally believe that it is extremely myopic of any country to believe that they are insulated, and they would remain safe even if other parts of the world do not. And I think today is not the time, even for the pharma companies to be counting their dollars and their green bucks. Today is the time for the world to support each other, to work as one family and get rid of this pandemic at the earliest,” he added.

Meanwhile, around 50 countries have shown keen interest in the CoWIN app and Goyal said India is willing to share the software without any cost.

“We are happy to share our learnings also with other countries. For example, our CoWIN app through which we have done the vaccination programme has been a remarkable success and now large parts of the world are asking us for the CoWIN app to be implemented in their countries. And we are happy to share all that we have learnt, free of charge,” revealed Goyal.