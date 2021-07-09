Indian EAM Jaishankar To Hold Talks With Russian Foreign Minister On Friday

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday and hold talks on bilateral cooperation at the various multilateral forums and compare notes on major global and regional issues, including the political process in Afghanistan.

EAM Jaishankar is on his three-day visit to Russia, which began on Wednesday.

"On July 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation HE Mr Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India HE Dr S.Jaishankar," Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

The statement said interaction with India is successfully developing in all areas in line with a special and privileged strategic partnership, including political dialogue, security, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific, cultural and humanitarian ties.

"There are effective mechanisms of interstate and interagency cooperation, as well as through the business and expert circles of the two countries," the Embassy said.

According to the statement, the two ministers are expected to discuss key directions of the Russian-Indian relations, taking into account the previously reached agreements and upcoming contacts, in particular at the highest and high levels.