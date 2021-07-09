Indian EAM Jaishankar appreciates Russia's support during 2nd wave of COVID-19, Sputnik V collaboration

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Thursday appreciated Russia's timely support during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and also for the Sputnik V collaboration.

"Appreciate Russia's timely support during the second wave of the pandemic in India. As also our Sputnik V collaboration," tweeted Jaishankar.

Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is piloting Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which has partnered with the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories to supply COVID-19 doses vaccine in India.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Russia. He also met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.

"A productive review of economic cooperation with DPM Yury Borisov, co-chair of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission-TEC (IRIGC-TEC)," added the Minister.

The India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) is the apex G2G forum for bilateral economic cooperation. IRIGC-TEC is chaired by the External Affairs Minister from the Indian side and Deputy Prime Minister from the Russian side.

Jaishankar also took stock of engagement in trade and investment, connectivity, energy, transport, and Science & Technology.

Meanwhile, he also welcomed Borisov for the upcoming Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) meeting in India.

"Look forward to welcoming him in India for the IGC Meeting at an early date," tweeted Jaishankar.