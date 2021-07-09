Expo 2020 Dubai: India to participate in a big way at the event

India will go all out in its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai with high-level ministerial visits expected during the six months of the world fair, Khaleej Times can reveal.

With preparations moving into top gear, a high-level delegation from India met Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation and director-general, Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday to convey India’s strong commitment to participating in the event.

The Indian delegation was led by S. Kishore, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce and Commissioner General for India and Pawan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) were also part of the delegation along with other senior government officials.

Al Hashimy talked about the special relationship between India and the UAE, highlighting how the two partners had helped each other during the difficult times of the pandemic.

Kishore assured her that India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is being closely monitored and prioritised at the highest levels and India is fully committed to participating in it in a big way. Ambassador Kapoor commended the UAE government’s resilience and their successful Covid testing and vaccination programme, which have enabled them to approach Expo 2020 Dubai with confidence. Ambassador Kapoor also emphasised the need for early removal of restrictions on vaccinated Indians returning to the UAE.

The two sides also discussed progress on approval of vaccines in India and the UAE and welcomed exchanges on technical aspects of interoperability between India’s Co-WIN App and UAE’s Alhosn App.