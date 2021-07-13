Bangladesh decides to ease lockdown for a week ahead of Muslim Eid festival

The Bangladeshi government has decided to ease the ongoing lockdown for a week from July 15 to help Muslims prepare for the festival of animal sacrifice -- Eid-ul-Azha, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bangladesh's Press Information Department (PID) made the announcementt, saying the lockdown restrictions will be eased from July 15 to July 22 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, which is set to be celebrated in the country on July 21.

The country's cabinet division will issue a notification containing details on easing of the restrictions and prohibitions on Tuesday, said the announcement.

As part of easing lockdown measures, the government is very likely to allow public transport services resume on the condition of complying with health rules, a cabinet division official said.

Shops and shopping malls will also to be allowed to resume with strict health guidelines in place, the official added.