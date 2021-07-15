Indian envoy hosts US Homeland Security Secretary

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at his official residence on Monday.



“Delighted to host Secretary Mayorkas ‘this evening at India House!” said a tweet of Ambassador Sandhu on Monday.



While no further details of the meeting were provided, it is being described as a rare instance of a US Cabinet Minister attending a dinner hosted by a foreign diplomat at his residence.



Earlier this year, following a meeting between the Indian Ambassador and Mayorkas, the two countries had decided to re-establish a bilateral ‘Homeland Security Dialogue’.



Alejandro Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant confirmed to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security.



Mayorkas was sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by President Biden on 2 February this year.



He has served as the Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security under Obama-Biden administration from 2013 to 2016 and as the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009 to 2013.



The Department of Homeland Security has a vital mission to secure the nation from the many threats that US faces and keep America safe.