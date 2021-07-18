China imports 6.72 mln tonnes of LNG in June
China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) saw steady growth in June, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
LNG imports totaled 6.72 million tonnes last month, rising 16.5 percent year on year, said the GAC.
In the first six months, some 39.78 million tonnes of LNG were transported to the country, an increase of 27.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Sunday's data also showed China's exports of gasoline and diesel in June came in at 1.45 million tonnes and 2.36 million tonnes, respectively, surging 90.8 percent and 127.7 percent year on year.
Latest
Press-conference with participation of Azerbaijani president and president of European Council held (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
President of European Council visits Main Satellite Ground Control Station of Azerbaijan Space Agency (PHOTO)
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS