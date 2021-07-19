Doraiswami: Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses when India's supply improves

Bangladesh would receive more doses of Covid-19 vaccine after India’s supply increases, says Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.

“We’ll try to provide vaccines to Bangladesh as soon as possible,” said Doraiswami, who is traveling to India to check about the current state of the supply.

Before crossing the Akhaura Immigration Checkpoint on Sunday, the envoy addressed queries from local reporters, according to media reports.

Bangladesh started its mass vaccination drive on February 7, using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India. However, the effort was suspended after India banned vaccine shipments to address its own Covid crisis.

After receiving consignments of Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines, Bangladesh resumed its inoculation campaign.

The construction works of the Akhaura-Agartala train link have slowed due to the pandemic, Doraiswami said but he hoped it will be finished by this year.

“Road communication has improved between Bangladesh and India, which has bolstered trade in both countries. This is good for all.”

At the checkpoint, Akhaura UNO Romana Akhter and OC Mizanur Rahman greeted the high commissioner.