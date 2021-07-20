Post-Brexit, India records highest growth for UK job clicks: Indeed

With Brexit creating a level playing field for European Union (EU) and non-EU nations in terms of immigration, leading global online job site Indeed has seen India post the highest jump in terms of searches and clicks for jobs in the United Kingdom (UK).

Data from Indeed shows India posting the highest growth of 25 percentage points in terms of shares of clicks for jobs in the UK at 0.43 per cent in May 2021, compared to an average of 0.18 per cent in 2019. This is because, post-Brexit, the UK government changed its immigration regime to prioritise ‘those with the highest skills’, resulting in lower interest in UK jobs by EU jobseekers but more from non-EU nations, led by India.

According to Pawel Adrjan, Head of EMEA Research, Indeed Hiring Lab, the new immigration regime has resulted in an overall 36 per cent decline in job searches by EU jobseekers with clicks for low-paying jobs such as childcare, hospitality, and leisure recording an even bigger decline of 41 per cent since 2019.

"UK’s post-Brexit immigration rules have created barriers for EU citizens but they made it easier for non-EU citizens to qualify for a work visa than before by reducing the minimum salary threshold for many jobs and making it easier for students to work in the UK after graduation. As a result, the UK has become a less feasible destination for many EU citizens but a more feasible destination for many candidates from outside the EU," said Adrjan.

What is more, Indeed's data on India registering biggest growth in clicks among the non-EU countries comes against the background of a greater share of Indian jobseekers’ searches being targeted at overseas jobs. This suggests that Indians are aggressively looking for job opportunities abroad even as the pandemic-induced restrictions continue, added Adrjan.

For instance, according to Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, in May 2021, 15 per cent of clicks by jobseekers based in India were on overseas jobs, compared with nine per cent in 2019.