India to get 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through COVAX programme: WHO

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of the World Health Organisation - South-East Asia, on Monday said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the global health body’s Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programme.

However, there is no clarity so far when the jabs would be available in the country as WHO said that the availability is “subject to clearance of indemnity clause.”

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Moderna for its Covid-19 vaccine. The doses are be imported by Indian drug manufacturer Cipla, but will be under the purview of the Central government.