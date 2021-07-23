Foreign ministers of Malta, Pakistan, Finland, Mongolia to visit China

At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg pay official visits to China from July 22 to 28, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the announcement on Friday.