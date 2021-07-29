India sends another Oxygen Express to Bangladesh

Another Oxygen Express of the Indian Railways has embarked on its journey to Bangladesh, Trend reports citing Dhaka Tribune.

The train, comprising 10 containers of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), departed for Bangladesh from Tatanagar in India at 10:20am on Tuesday, read a press release.

The train is carrying a second tranche of 200 tons of LMO to help address respiratory distress amid the worsening Covid-19 situation.

This consignment will significantly augment reserves of LMO in Bangladesh, the statement said.

With this, India reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic, read the release.

Earlier on Sunday, India supplied 200 tons of liquid oxygen to Bangladesh by the Oxygen Express.

The oxygen will be supplied to the hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The Oxygen Express was introduced by the Indian Railways to meet the oxygen crisis in its different states.