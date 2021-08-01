Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.67 mln - Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,678,949, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 169,280 while 5,845,926 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,435,036 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 615,999 cases as of Saturday afternoon.