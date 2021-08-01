Expo 2020 Dubai to spur post-pandemic recovery: Indian envoy

Other News 1 August 2021 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
Expo 2020 Dubai to spur post-pandemic recovery: Indian envoy

Expo 2020 Dubai will spur the post-pandemic economic revival and India will stand shoulder to shoulder with the UAE to ensure the event becomes the world’s greatest show, India’s Consul-General Dr Aman Puri told Khaleej Times, Trend reports citing Khaleej Times.

“We are absolutely certain that the Expo is a global opportunity for countries to look at opportunities for collaborations for economic revival. It is an opportunity we must take,” said Puri.

“We salute the resilience and determination of the UAE in hosting this event during such challenging times and making sure that countries are able to work for economic revival,” he added.

The consul-general said India is making a substantial investment of $70 million into its country pavilion at the Expo because “we believe that this is an important event.”

He said India is looking to attract investments across sectors during the Expo. “We want to take this opportunity to take forward the Make in India campaign, the Digital India campaign and our Start Up India campaign. We also want to showcase India as a land of innovation, knowledge and heritage and art. We want people to realise that India is a country which is moving forward in terms of innovation and creativity. It is one of the largest start-up eco-systems in the world. India is a country, literally with a billion ideas. So, the world can benefit from these ideas. And India can benefit by engaging with the world, and Expo will catalyse that.”

The consul-general was speaking on the sidelines of the India-Korea Business Meet held at the Consulate yesterday to promote collaboration between Indian and Korean companies ahead of Expo 2020. Dozens of Indian and Korean companies participated at the networking event.

Puri said the consulate will be holding such events in coordination with other embassies in future to “give a platform for all Indian entrepreneurs to engage with other entrepreneurs”

“Post-pandemic economic revival has to be driven by the private sector. But governments have to do everything in their capacity to promote and support that. That is the only way we can ensure the welfare of our citizens. In the run up to the Expo, we want to create that synergy. We want to fast-track and catalyse that process of collaboration,” said Puri.

Speaking about the Indo-Korea partnership, Puri said both the Asian tigers should work in tandem and ‘roll and roar’ together.

Korean Consul- General Moon Byung-Jun said India and Korea are two of the biggest economic powers in the world. “During the six months, Indian and Korean delegations will have ample opportunities to interact, and find synergies, but the business meet will help build momentum,” he said. “We are looking forward to the Expo as it will give an ideal platform for businesses to gather under one roof and find opportunities in the Middle East and elsewhere. We are happy to partner with India as Indian businessmen have huge influence in the Middle East and it is important for both countries to engage and cooperate,” Byung-Jun added.

UK reports another 26,144 coronavirus cases
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo movement via domestic ports from Italy
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo movement via domestic ports from Albania
