3 terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan's Lahore

Three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the police in the country's eastern city of Lahore, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The exchange of fire took place when the CTD personnel early Sunday carried out an intelligence-based coordinated raid in the Ferozewala area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab province, according to the CTD in Lahore.

Three terrorists belonging to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during the operation, said a statement issued by the CTD, adding that the militants were living in a rented house in the city and were identified as Afghan nationals.

The killed militants were planning to target sensitive installations, security forces and political and religious personalities, said the statement.