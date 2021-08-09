In A First, ITBP Inducts Two Women Officers In Combat

For the first time, two women officers joined Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Assistant Commandants on Sunday after they passed out from ITBP Academy in Mussoorie. The rank ceremony was held at the Academy in presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The ITBP started the appointment of woman combat officers as company commanders through UPSC/CAPF exams in 2016. The two officers are Prakriti and Diksha (both officers go by their first name).

The two women combatised officers who are part of 42 Assistant Commandants (GD) and 11 Assistant Commandants (Engineer) participated in the passing-out parade conducted at the academy.

Prakriti is an electrical engineer and Diksha is the daughter of serving Inspector Kamlesh Kumar in the ITBP.