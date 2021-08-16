Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul

Taliban movement issued a statement on Sunday pledging safety to foreign citizens and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We guarantee full safety to all embassies, diplomatic missions and foreigners in Kabul. All those who are currently in Kabul should know they are in no danger," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

He added that "fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan were urged to ensure safety in Kabul and other cities of the country."