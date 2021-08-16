Malaysian PM expected to resign after months of political turmoil

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to step down on Monday, media reports say, after losing his majority in parliament due to infighting in his ruling coalition, Trend reports citing Reuters.

If confirmed, Muhyiddin's resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office, but also increase uncertainty in Malaysia as the country grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and an economic downturn.

It was not immediately clear who could form the next government, given no one has a clear majority in parliament, or whether elections could be held during the pandemic.

The decision is likely to be thrust into the hands of constitutional monarch King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who can appoint a prime minister from among elected lawmakers based on who he thinks is likely to command a majority.

Muhyiddin, who has for weeks defied calls to quit, informed party members that he will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister's department, news portal Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.

The minister and Muhyiddin's office did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.