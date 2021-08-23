Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence

Other News 23 August 2021 06:17 (UTC+04:00)
Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Singapore's leaders on Monday on the first working day of a trip to Southeast Asia aimed at bolstering ties as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing influence.

Harris will meet Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and later visit the Changi Naval Base and tour the USS Tulsa - a combat ship of the U.S. Navy.

Singapore is not a U.S. treaty ally, but remains one of its strongest security partners in the region with deep trade ties. However, it also seeks to balance its relationships with the United States and China by not taking sides.

The country is home to the biggest port in Southeast Asia, and supports continued free navigation in the area, where China is growing increasingly assertive.

Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday at the start of a seven-day visit to the region, which will also include a trip to Vietnam. During the visits U.S. officials will aim to address Washington's concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.

"Singapore has encouraged greater U.S. engagement in Asia, but warned that efforts to 'contain' China's rise are counterproductive," according to a report released in April by the Congressional Research Service, which conducts research and analysis for the U.S. Congress.

"Singapore has maintained generally good relations with China, at least partly as a hedge against possible U.S. retrenchment," the report said.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, welcomed the role the United States and China play in the region - reflecting the delicate diplomacy it has succeeded at and one Harris has to navigate.

He said the United States and Singapore will discuss topics such as the pandemic, the digital economy and cybersecurity.

"Leadership in the two countries are likely to be careful to avoid creating impressions that Beijing may find reason to be antagonistic about," said Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, referring to Singapore and Vietnam, where Harris heads on Tuesday evening.

Part of Harris's task will also be convincing leaders in Singapore and Vietnam that Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia is firm and not a parallel to Afghanistan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap for implementation of MoU on logistics corridors dev't
Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap for implementation of MoU on logistics corridors dev't
Afghans officially cross border of Uzbekistan
Afghans officially cross border of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan, USAID agree to expand collaboration to support agricultural dev't
Uzbekistan, USAID agree to expand collaboration to support agricultural dev't
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Japan's private-sector activity hit by COVID-19 surge - PMI Economy 06:52
Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence Other News 06:17
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.52 mln Other News 05:33
Taliban promise to announce new Afghan government in near future Other News 04:48
UK records another 32,253 coronavirus cases Europe 03:52
Lebanon's army receives 19 tons of medical equipment from Jordan Arab World 02:45
Turkey reports 18,622 COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths Turkey 01:36
Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of July Finance 00:43
USAID helps Georgia make significant advancements in energy sector Oil&Gas 00:01
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 00:00
Swedish PM says to step down in November Europe 22 August 23:55
Thailand strives to elevate tourism industry striken hard by pandemic Tourism 22 August 22:19
Georgia intends to increase almond production - AWPA Business 22 August 21:38
Turkey records increase in sales of local real estates by Iranian citizens in 7M2021 Turkey 22 August 21:37
Electricity facilities to be launched in Iran's Semnan Province Oil&Gas 22 August 21:20
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 23 Oil&Gas 22 August 21:18
G7 leaders to discuss Afghanistan on August 24: UK’s Johnson World 22 August 20:57
Hurricane warning downgraded to tropical warning in northeast U.S. US 22 August 20:34
Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade Business 22 August 20:03
Iran, Japan sign agreement on customs cooperation Iran 22 August 19:41
Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap for implementation of MoU on logistics corridors dev't Uzbekistan 22 August 19:25
Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian athlete, becomes world champion Society 22 August 18:57
Israel begins probe into fatal Jewish festival stampede Israel 22 August 18:18
Russia reports 20,564 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 22 August 18:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.22 Society 22 August 17:48
Azerbaijan confirms 3,069 COVID-19 cases, 1,180 recoveries Society 22 August 17:30
Iron ore concentrate production by major Iranian companies increases Business 22 August 16:58
Pakistan dispels speculations on foreign minister's visit to Afghanistan Other News 22 August 16:56
Georgia, Ukraine continue to develop strategic partnerships in all areas - Ukrainian PM Georgia 22 August 16:56
Iran begins extraction from Naft shahr oil field Oil&Gas 22 August 16:54
South Korea to get more Moderna COVID shots in boost to vaccination effort Other News 22 August 16:42
Garment factory in Kyrgyz Issyk-Kul exports its products to foreign markets Kyrgyzstan 22 August 15:40
Iranian to take new measures to return export-earned currencies Business 22 August 14:50
Iran's COVID-19 daily death toll reaches new record Society 22 August 14:46
Delegations of Azerbaijani and Iranian naval forces hold meeting (PHOTO) Society 22 August 13:49
Tokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities World 22 August 13:48
Drawing procedure held for Sea Cup contest (PHOTO) Society 22 August 13:43
Georgia reports 3,803 coronavirus cases, 5,332 recoveries, 48 deaths Georgia 22 August 13:01
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 22 August 12:41
OIC to discuss developments in Afghanistan World 22 August 11:45
Afghans officially cross border of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 August 11:24
Iranian currency rates for August 22 Finance 22 August 11:20
South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company announces tender to buy spare part Tenders 22 August 11:19
Iran`s customs transit raises Business 22 August 11:17
Iran may have large budget deficit Finance 22 August 11:16
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 22 August 11:09
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport Other News 22 August 11:08
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along Border Israel 22 August 10:20
Iran receives 16th batch of imported covid vaccine Iran 22 August 10:02
Georgian domestic exports up Business 22 August 09:51
Turkey presses ahead for vaccination with new COVID-19 measures Turkey 22 August 09:41
At least 8 dead, over 30 missing after severe floods hit U.S. Tennessee US 22 August 09:22
Fashion powerhouse Handsome launches high-end beauty brand oera Business 22 August 08:55
Australia's PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated Other News 22 August 08:27
Russian business sector looks to enhance economic co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 22 August 08:00
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 volume of non-oil exports to Italy Economy 22 August 08:00
Iran to use Finnish experience in digitization ICT 22 August 07:19
Kazakhstan reports over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 22 August 07:16
Hyundai Mobis to invest 1.3 tln won in hydrogen fuel-cell plants Business 22 August 06:32
Iraq, Japan discuss bilateral ties, regional situation Arab World 22 August 05:44
Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan Economy 22 August 04:50
Korean Air to phase out superjumbo jets within decade Transport 22 August 04:02
Incheon airport's passenger traffic hits high for 2021 in early Aug. Transport 22 August 03:15
Brunei extends partial lockdown amid daily spike of over 100 COVID-19 cases Other News 22 August 02:28
Hurricane Grace hits Mexico with major flooding, eight killed Other News 22 August 01:33
China's car rental market to top 100 bln yuan by 2022 Transport 22 August 00:46
TRACECA hopes Turkmenistan to take part in pilot transportation project via blockchain Transport 22 August 00:01
Uzbekistan, USAID agree to expand collaboration to support agricultural dev't Uzbekistan 21 August 23:55
Turkey reports 19,351 COVID-19 cases, 232 deaths Turkey 21 August 23:41
Gov’t to carry out subsidy program for Vintage 2021 Georgia 21 August 23:22
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 21 Uzbekistan 21 August 22:10
Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Fed chair US 21 August 21:32
All border checkpoints between Iran, Afghanistan operating – IRICA Business 21 August 20:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 21 August 20:44
Iran boosts agricultural and food exports Business 21 August 20:43
Iran to continue reducing domestic flights Transport 21 August 20:42
Azerbaijani servicemen continue preps for 'Artillery Fire Masters' contest (PHOTO) Politics 21 August 20:37
USAID implements new five-year energy program in Georgia Oil&Gas 21 August 19:56
Putin, Erdogan discuss Afghanistan Russia 21 August 19:56
Georgian PM arrived in Ukraine with an official visit Georgia 21 August 19:22
Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan talk regional security in context of situation in Afghanistan Kazakhstan 21 August 18:58
Uzbekistan's 1H2021 cement import increases Uzbekistan 21 August 18:52
GM to recall another 73,000 Bolt EVs over fire risks US 21 August 18:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.21 Society 21 August 16:34
Azerbaijan confirms 3,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,196 recoveries Society 21 August 16:23
Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's direction Politics 21 August 16:15
Azerbaijan's Education Ministry increases number of staff Society 21 August 15:58
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan decreases Kazakhstan 21 August 15:27
UK interested in implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan Business 21 August 15:24
Turkmenistan plans to launch production of new types of chemical products Business 21 August 15:24
Iran ready to create conditions for oil exports from Caspian littoral states Business 21 August 15:21
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 21 August 15:04
Japan's FM to make official visit to Iran Politics 21 August 14:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 21 August 14:46
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records increase in revenues from communication services in 7M2021 ICT 21 August 14:44
Pakistani businesses interested in investing in Azerbaijan's industrial zones - ambassador Azerbaijan 21 August 14:43
Airport in Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 21 August 14:42
Azerbaijan restricts poultry import from Russian enterprise Economy 21 August 14:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 21 Society 21 August 14:31
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 21 August 14:29
All news