Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to remain in close contact on evolving situation in Afghanistan

Tajikistan has appreciated Pakistan's initiative of reaching out to the neighbors of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach, Trend reports with reference to Radio Pakistan.

The sentiments were expressed by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Dushanbe.

Both the foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan's policy to support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan. He expressed hope that Afghan leaders would achieve a workable solution. He also underscored the importance of continued international engagement as shared responsibility.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe today and discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to the President, the Foreign Minister said both Pakistan and Tajikistan would benefit immensely from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined the importance of coordinated approach to realize shared objectives of a connected region.

The Tajik President concurred on coordinated approach on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has now left for Uzbekistan from Dushanbe, Tajikistan.