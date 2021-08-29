Huawei distributes relief materials in Bangladesh's flood-hit district

China's telecommunication giant Huawei distributed relief materials to thousands of flood-hit people in Bangladesh's Netrokona district, some 158 km north of capital Dhaka, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Around 2,000 families received a good amount of essential items such as rice, red lentils, potatoes, oral saline, sugar, flour and others, said the company in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Bangladeshi Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar thanked Huawei for the distribution of relief materials, saying that he welcomed Huawei's efforts to contribute to the country's telecommunications development.

"We are on the path of building a Digital Bangladesh, and digital connectivity is the backbone of Digital Bangladesh. We are grateful to Huawei as they are helping us to build Digital Bangladesh and the digital highway. In addition, I thank Huawei for providing state-of-the-art technology services," said the minister.

He said Huawei has been operating in the country for 22 years and is providing support for Bangladesh's digital connectivity.

Zhang Zhengjun, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, this relief program is their holistic approach of "In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh-Here for you" to improve the lives of people affected by floods.

As a localized global company in Bangladesh, Zhang said Huawei takes pride in fulfilling their responsibilities in local communities.