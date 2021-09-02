5 shot dead, 3 injured in S. Africa
Unknown gunmen shot five people dead and seriously injured three in Umlazi township in Durban on Tuesday night, said KwaZulu-Natal government official on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Member of the Executive Council for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni said reports suggested that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9 mm pistols attacked them, killed five and injured three.
The victims sustained serious injuries on the head and the upper body.
In a separate incident on Sunday, six people were shot and killed at U Section.
"This week alone at least 11 people have been reportedly murdered at the township," said Nkonyeni.
