Indian Chandrayaan-2 detects chromium, manganese through remote sensing

India’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, which has completed more than 9,000 orbits around the Moon, has detected minor elements of chromium and managanese through remote sensing, officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

At a two-day lunar science workshop livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, marking the completion of two years of the second Moon mission launched on July 22, 2019, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 data is “national property” and implored the scientific and academia community to utilise the same for furthering science.

Sivan, who is also the secretary of Department of Space, released the science and data product documents from the mission output so far.