PM Modi to chair BRICS summit; Afghanistan high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit of the five-nation grouping, BRICS, on Thursday in the virtual format. The summit is expected to focus extensively on the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world – representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of the global trade.

“As part of India’s ongoing chairship of BRICS in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in virtual format,” the MEA said in a statement.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit. He had chaired the Goa summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS.

The theme for the summit is: ‘[email protected]: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus’.